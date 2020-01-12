ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza
Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick
Wednesday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Waffle in a bag
Friday: Mini cinnamon doughnuts
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken noodle soup with roasted potatoes and roll
Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak with Italian pasta salad
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Cajun shrimp boil with corn, potatoes and cornbread
Friday: Pancakes with scrambled eggs and hash browns (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Ham and potato soup with cheddar cornbread
Tuesday: Soft shell taco with Spanish rice
Wednesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown rounds
Thursday: Beef hot dog with barbecue baked beans
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
