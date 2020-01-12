ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza

Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick

Wednesday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Waffle in a bag

Friday: Mini cinnamon doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken noodle soup with roasted potatoes and roll

Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak with Italian pasta salad

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Cajun shrimp boil with corn, potatoes and cornbread

Friday: Pancakes with scrambled eggs and hash browns (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Ham and potato soup with cheddar cornbread

Tuesday: Soft shell taco with Spanish rice

Wednesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown rounds

Thursday: Beef hot dog with barbecue baked beans

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

