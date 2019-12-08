LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Tater tot casserole, three-bean salad, garlic toast and chocolate cherry pudding
Tuesday: Southwest chicken, beans and corn over rice, cornbread and fruit pizza
Wednesday: Hamburger with fixings, baked beans, potato salad and citrus fruit
Thursday: Seafood lettuce salad with crab, shrimp and dressing, corn chowder and apple turnover
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, green bean casserole and Jell-O fluff
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage, crochet.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., board meeting, yoga, ceramics, hair; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.
Thursday: 9 a.m., Tin Lizzie; 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, ceramics, yoga; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.