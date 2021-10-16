ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Yogurt cut with Nutri-Grain bar
Tuesday: Oatmeal with Craisins
Wednesday: Mini waffles
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Early risers
Wednesday: Pancake breakfast sandwich
Thursday: No school; Westwood: oatmeal
Friday: No school; Westwood: apple ring doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French dip sandwich with potato wedges
Tuesday: Potato cheese soup with ham sandwich
Wednesday: Loaded totchos with refried beans
Thursday: No school; Westwood, Cook's choice
Friday: No school; Westwood: Sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Teriyaki chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries
Tuesday: Loaded totchos with cheesy refried beans
Wednesday: Ham and turkey sub with potato chips
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
