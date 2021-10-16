ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Yogurt cut with Nutri-Grain bar

Tuesday: Oatmeal with Craisins

Wednesday: Mini waffles

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Early risers

Wednesday: Pancake breakfast sandwich

Thursday: No school; Westwood: oatmeal

Friday: No school; Westwood: apple ring doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French dip sandwich with potato wedges

Tuesday: Potato cheese soup with ham sandwich

Wednesday: Loaded totchos with refried beans

Thursday: No school; Westwood, Cook's choice

Friday: No school; Westwood: Sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Teriyaki chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries

Tuesday: Loaded totchos with cheesy refried beans

Wednesday: Ham and turkey sub with potato chips

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

