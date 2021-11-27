LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, carrot raisin salad, apple fritter
Tuesday: Meatballs, noodles, mushroom gravy, lime Jell-O with pears, peanut butter cookie
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, broccoli/cauliflower salad, chips, peaches, brownie
Thursday: Chef salad, potato soup, peaches, chocolate chip cookie
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, dinner roll, cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., Line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:30-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Painting; 10-11 a.m., Movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; 12-2 p.m., billiards
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; 12-2 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ceramics; 12:15-3:30 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; 12-2 p.m., billiards
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
