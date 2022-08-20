LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: BBQ chicken breast, seasoned potato wedges, zucchini, cantaloupe wedge, peanut butter cookie

Tuesday: Lettuce salad (pea, bacon, egg), tuna salad sandwich, cherry turnover

Wednesday: French dip sandwich, Asian coleslaw, chips, fruit pizza

Thursday: Cabbage hot pockets, Italian pasta salad, peaches, tapioca pudding

Friday: Chicken rice casserole, biscuit, pickled beets, cream pie

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-1:30 p.m., line dancing; 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.