LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: BBQ chicken breast, seasoned potato wedges, zucchini, cantaloupe wedge, peanut butter cookie
Tuesday: Lettuce salad (pea, bacon, egg), tuna salad sandwich, cherry turnover
Wednesday: French dip sandwich, Asian coleslaw, chips, fruit pizza
Thursday: Cabbage hot pockets, Italian pasta salad, peaches, tapioca pudding
Friday: Chicken rice casserole, biscuit, pickled beets, cream pie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-1:30 p.m., line dancing; 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)
