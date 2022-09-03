LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed - Labor Day

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, 3 bean salad, strawberry applesauce, sugar cookie

Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, Jell-O with fruit cocktail

Thursday: Chef salad, vegetable soup, peaches, chocolate chip cookie

Friday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, green beans, garlic toast, ice cream bar

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed - Labor Day

Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.