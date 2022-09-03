LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed - Labor Day
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, 3 bean salad, strawberry applesauce, sugar cookie
Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, Jell-O with fruit cocktail
Thursday: Chef salad, vegetable soup, peaches, chocolate chip cookie
Friday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, green beans, garlic toast, ice cream bar
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed - Labor Day
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)
