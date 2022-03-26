LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Chicken strips with gravy, potato wedges, Asian coleslaw, watergate dessert

Tuesday: Taco burger (lettuce/tomato), tater tots, chuckwagon corn, churro (Vets breakfast)

Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, lemon jell-o with fruit, brownie

Thursday: Pear salad, beef vegetable soup, bread, sugar cookie

Friday: Salmon fillet, au gratin potatoes, cheesy bread stick, broccoli, cake and ice cream

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday:  9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

