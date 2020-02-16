LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Chicken strips, potato wedges, three-way veggies and cottage cheese with pears

Tuesday: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, peas, roll and lemon cake

Wednesday: Chili, corn chips, carrot and celery stick and a sugar cookie

Thursday: Cobb salad, hot ham and cheese sandwich

Friday: Turkey tetrazzini, winter blend veggies, roll, Mandarin oranges and pineapple

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  9 a.m., yoga, quilting; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.

Tuesday:  9 a.m., painting; 9:30 a.m., Healthy U class; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 11 a.m., WYO Vision; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., evening outreach.

Wednesday:  9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., Wyo Vision; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.

Thursday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class; 11:45 a.m., fraud prevention; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.

Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

