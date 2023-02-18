ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pork egg rolls with fried rice

Tuesday: Chicken and sausage jambalaya with honey hush puppies

Wednesday: Meat lovers or supreme pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Wapiti chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and bread stick

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with maple roasted sweet potato wedges

Tuesday: Chicken and sausage jambalaya with honey hush puppies

Wednesday: Ground beef burrito bowl with cilantro lime rice

Thursday: Wapiti chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty and biscuit

