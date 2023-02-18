ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pork egg rolls with fried rice
Tuesday: Chicken and sausage jambalaya with honey hush puppies
Wednesday: Meat lovers or supreme pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Wapiti chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and bread stick
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with maple roasted sweet potato wedges
Tuesday: Chicken and sausage jambalaya with honey hush puppies
Wednesday: Ground beef burrito bowl with cilantro lime rice
Thursday: Wapiti chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty and biscuit
