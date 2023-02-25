ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with breakfast round

Tuesday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt

Thursday: Biscuit and sausage gravy

Friday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Steak tacos with Tajin black beans

Tuesday: Chicken and veggie stir fry with rice and fortune cookie

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots

Thursday: Roasted pork with potatoes and olives and roll

Friday: Steak tacos with black beans; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Orange chicken and rice with strawberry ice cream cup

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots

Wednesday: Ham and turkey sub sandwich with barbecue chips

Thursday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans

Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese

