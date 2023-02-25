ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with breakfast round
Tuesday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt
Thursday: Biscuit and sausage gravy
Friday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with breakfast round
Tuesday: Chorizo scrambled eggs with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt
Thursday: Biscuit and sausage gravy
Friday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Steak tacos with Tajin black beans
Tuesday: Chicken and veggie stir fry with rice and fortune cookie
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots
Thursday: Roasted pork with potatoes and olives and roll
Friday: Steak tacos with black beans; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Orange chicken and rice with strawberry ice cream cup
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots
Wednesday: Ham and turkey sub sandwich with barbecue chips
Thursday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans
Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese
