LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, pickle spear and chocolate pudding
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, chips, diced pears and a chocolate chip cookie
Wednesday: Lettuce salad, beef vegetable soup and pumpkin bread pudding
Thursday: Chili, cornbread, veggie cup and an apple fritter
Friday: Cod loin, long-grain rice, California-blend veggies, lemon poppy muffin and strawberry Jell-O
ACTIVITIES
Thursday: 12:45 p.m., bingo
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no other activities are scheduled at the Campbell County Senior Center.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
