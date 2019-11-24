LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato soup and oatmeal raisin cookie
Tuesday: Turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie
Wednesday: Brunch served at 10 a.m.; egg bake with ham, potato cubes and french toast bake
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage, crochet.
Tuesday: 8 a.m., vet's breakfast; 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., First Gold, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; close at noon.
Thursday: Closed.
Friday: Closed.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
