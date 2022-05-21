LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Salsa chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, cherry turnover

Tuesday: Pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie

Wednesday: French bread pizza (salami/pepperoni), bean corn salad, Oreo cookie, sunshine Jell-O with oranges and pineapple

Thursday: Superfood salad (craisins/seeds), chicken noodle soup, cake, peaches

Friday: Chili, corn chips, vegetable cup, fresh grapes, cinnamon roll

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday:  9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 pin tap; 9 a.m-4 p.m., billiards

