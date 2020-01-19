LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, pickle spear, peaches and chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Hot dog, macaroni salad, chips, brownie and pears
Wednesday: Sloppy joes, onion rings, broccoli/cauliflower salad and magic cookie bar
Thursday: BLT salad with dressing, chicken minestrone soup and pumpkin mousse
Friday: Parmesan pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, creamed corn, roll and apple sauce
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., AARP safe driving, yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, darts tournament.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., board meeting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 0:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.