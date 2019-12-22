LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Meatball soup, beef and cheese sandwich, dark cherries and choco chunk cookie
Tuesday: Brunch at 10 a.m. of scrambled eggs, sausage links, potato patty and apple fritter
Wednesday: Christmas Day, closed
Thursday: Hot dogs, tater tots, carrots, fruit cocktail and peanut butter cookie
Friday: Chicken strips with gravy, garlic toast, side salad, pears and long john
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.
Tuesday: Brunch at 10 a.m., center closes at noon; 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class.
Wednesday: Christmas Day, closed.
Thursday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2 p.m., Tin Lizzie.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, ceramics, yoga; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
