ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal with applesauce

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel with fruit cup

Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar and whole fruit

Friday: Long john doughnut with whole fruit

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken and mashed potato bowl with biscuit

Wednesday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese

Friday: Chicken tetrazzini with breadstick

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown rounds

Tuesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Wednesday: Cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese

Friday: Cowboy Totchos with refried beans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.