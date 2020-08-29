ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal with applesauce
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel with fruit cup
Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar and whole fruit
Friday: Long john doughnut with whole fruit
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken and mashed potato bowl with biscuit
Wednesday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese
Friday: Chicken tetrazzini with breadstick
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown rounds
Tuesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Wednesday: Cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese
Friday: Cowboy Totchos with refried beans
