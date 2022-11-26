LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Lemon pepper tilapia, mac and cheese, peas, sugar cookie, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Taco burger, red beans and rice, Dorito chips, lime Jell-O dessert - (Vets breakfast)

Wednesday: Rye bread, sauerkraut and kielbasa, roasted red potatoes, dill carrots, cherry turnover

Thursday: Lettuce salad (pea, bacon, egg), cheeseburger soups, mandarin orange dessert

Friday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, dinner roll, green beans, cake and ice cream

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12:30-2 p.m., line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; ceramics, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.

Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.

Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.