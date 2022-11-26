LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Lemon pepper tilapia, mac and cheese, peas, sugar cookie, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Taco burger, red beans and rice, Dorito chips, lime Jell-O dessert - (Vets breakfast)
Wednesday: Rye bread, sauerkraut and kielbasa, roasted red potatoes, dill carrots, cherry turnover
Thursday: Lettuce salad (pea, bacon, egg), cheeseburger soups, mandarin orange dessert
Friday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, dinner roll, green beans, cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-2 p.m., line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; ceramics, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
