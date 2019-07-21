LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Sweet and sour pork over rice, stir fry veggies, egg roll, sherbet and a fortune cookie
Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch pizza, side salad, peach pear medly and snickerdoodle cookie
Wednesday: Tuna croissant sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, Mandarin oranges and pineapple and chocolate cake
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll and lime Jell-O with pears
Friday: Bacon, egg, tomato and lettuce salad with dressing, beef and Swiss sandwich and gingerbread cookie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:30 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.
Tuesday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., board meeting, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking, computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; noon, reception for board; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2 p.m., Tin Lizzie.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers; 12:45 p.m., pin tap bowling.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
