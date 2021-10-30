ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Yogurt cup and Nutri-Grain bar

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Oatmeal with Craisins

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Apple ring donut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Apple ring donut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancakes in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pulled pork, cheese fries with jalapeno breadstick bites

Tuesday: Chicken drumsticks with baked potato and roll

Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak with roasted potato wedges

Thursday: Biscuits-n-gravy with sausage patties and hash browns

Friday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken tacos with Tajin black beans

Tuesday: BBQ pork with rice and dinner roll

Wednesday: Chicken parmesan sandwich with cottage cheese

Thursday: Chicken-n-veggie lo mein with fortune cookie

Friday: Pepperoni or sausage bagel pizza with green beans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.