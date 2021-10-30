ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Yogurt cup and Nutri-Grain bar
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Oatmeal with Craisins
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Apple ring donut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Apple ring donut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancakes in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pulled pork, cheese fries with jalapeno breadstick bites
Tuesday: Chicken drumsticks with baked potato and roll
Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak with roasted potato wedges
Thursday: Biscuits-n-gravy with sausage patties and hash browns
Friday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken tacos with Tajin black beans
Tuesday: BBQ pork with rice and dinner roll
Wednesday: Chicken parmesan sandwich with cottage cheese
Thursday: Chicken-n-veggie lo mein with fortune cookie
Friday: Pepperoni or sausage bagel pizza with green beans
