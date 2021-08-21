ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Oatmeal with Craisins
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Oatmeal with Crainsins
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried beans and apple churro
Tuesday: Nashville "hot" chicken-n-waffles
Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Thursday: Individual Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cottage cheese
Friday: General Tso chicken with rice
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken club sandwich with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Strawberry shortcake waffle with turkey sausage patty
Wednesday: Super nachos with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Tangy sweet-n-sour meatballs with rice
Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with roasted vegetables
