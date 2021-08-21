ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Oatmeal with Craisins

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Oatmeal with Crainsins

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried beans and apple churro

Tuesday: Nashville "hot" chicken-n-waffles

Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Thursday: Individual Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cottage cheese

Friday: General Tso chicken with rice

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken club sandwich with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Strawberry shortcake waffle with turkey sausage patty

Wednesday: Super nachos with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Tangy sweet-n-sour meatballs with rice

Friday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with roasted vegetables

