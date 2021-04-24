ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Oatmeal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Cinnamon bagel

Thursday: Coco Puff bar

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken strip with cheesy pretzel bites and vanilla ice cream

Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread and garlic veggies

Thursday: Chicken taquitos, Tajin black beans

Friday: Ham and cheese sub with chicken noodle soup

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Hot beef with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll

Wednesday: Chicken taquitos with seasoned black beans and vanilla ice cream

Thursday: Cheeseburger with tater tots

Friday: Seasoned chicken with cilantro lime rice

