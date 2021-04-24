ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Oatmeal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Cinnamon bagel
Thursday: Coco Puff bar
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken strip with cheesy pretzel bites and vanilla ice cream
Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread and garlic veggies
Thursday: Chicken taquitos, Tajin black beans
Friday: Ham and cheese sub with chicken noodle soup
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Hot beef with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll
Wednesday: Chicken taquitos with seasoned black beans and vanilla ice cream
Thursday: Cheeseburger with tater tots
Friday: Seasoned chicken with cilantro lime rice
