LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Hot dogs, baked beans, chips and Hawaiian fluff

Tuesday: Smoked chicken wings, au gratin potatoes, coleslaw, chocolate chip cookie and fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Spring mix salad, half turkey and cheese sandwich, apple pie and ice cream

Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, peas and triple berry dump cake

Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, diced beets, dinner roll and Oreo pudding

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, crochet group.

Tuesday:  8 a.m., veterans breakfast; 9 a.m., painting, Healthy 4 You class; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.

Wednesday:  9 a.m., board meeting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.

Thursday:  10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2 p.m., Tin Lizzie.

Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

