ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancakes in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Mini pepperoni deep dish pizza with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, gravy and a biscuit
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with spudsters
Thursday: Meatball marinara bowl with garlic bread
Friday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich with chocolate pudding; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Ham sub sandwich with string cheese
Tuesday: Grilled barbecue chicken sandwich with green beans
Wednesday: Goulash with garlic bread
Thursday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with garlic veggies
Friday: Breakfast Burrito with rosemary potatoes
