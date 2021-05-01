ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancakes in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Mini pepperoni deep dish pizza with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, gravy and a biscuit

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with spudsters

Thursday: Meatball marinara bowl with garlic bread

Friday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich with chocolate pudding; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Ham sub sandwich with string cheese

Tuesday: Grilled barbecue chicken sandwich with green beans

Wednesday: Goulash with garlic bread

Thursday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with garlic veggies

Friday: Breakfast Burrito with rosemary potatoes

