Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 46F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 46F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.