LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Shrimp scampi, broccoli, garlic biscuit, dark cherries, oatmeal raisin cookie
Tuesday: Parmesan pork chop, parsley noodles, green beans, chocolate sundae
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, potato casserole, corn, bread, cottage cheese and pears
Thursday: Taco salad, black beans, hot peaches, churro
Friday: Patty melt, onion rings, pea salad, lemon bar
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 10-11 a.m., book club
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards); 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
