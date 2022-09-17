ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Tuesday: Peach or strawberry-banana smoothie with Scooby Snacks

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs with biscuit and jelly

Thursday: Cereal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Tuesday: Peach or strawberry-banana smoothie with Scooby Snacks

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs with biscuit and jelly

Thursday: Cereal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Spicy/regular chicken sandwich with tots and butterscotch pudding cup

Tuesday: Italian sausage lasagna with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw

Thursday: Supreme or hot Hawaiian pizza with mozzarella breadstick

Friday: Three Sister bison soup with fry bread; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with butterscotch pudding cup

Tuesday: Sausage or pepperoni bagel pizza with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Chicken tacos with green chili cornbread and honey butter

Thursday: Cheeseburger with French fries

Friday: Three Sister bison soup with fry bread

