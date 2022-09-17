ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Tuesday: Peach or strawberry-banana smoothie with Scooby Snacks
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs with biscuit and jelly
Thursday: Cereal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Tuesday: Peach or strawberry-banana smoothie with Scooby Snacks
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs with biscuit and jelly
Thursday: Cereal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Spicy/regular chicken sandwich with tots and butterscotch pudding cup
Tuesday: Italian sausage lasagna with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw
Thursday: Supreme or hot Hawaiian pizza with mozzarella breadstick
Friday: Three Sister bison soup with fry bread; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with butterscotch pudding cup
Tuesday: Sausage or pepperoni bagel pizza with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Chicken tacos with green chili cornbread and honey butter
Thursday: Cheeseburger with French fries
Friday: Three Sister bison soup with fry bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.