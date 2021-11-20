ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini French toast

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini French toast

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Steak fingers with spudsters and breadstick

Tuesday: Roast turkey with mashed taters-n-gravy roll and cranberry dressing

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup with biscuit

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken fried rice with fortune cookie

Tuesday: Chicken club sandwich with sweet corn

Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed taters-n-gravy, roll and cranberry dressing

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

