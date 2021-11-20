ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini French toast
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini French toast
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Steak fingers with spudsters and breadstick
Tuesday: Roast turkey with mashed taters-n-gravy roll and cranberry dressing
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup with biscuit
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken fried rice with fortune cookie
Tuesday: Chicken club sandwich with sweet corn
Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed taters-n-gravy, roll and cranberry dressing
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.