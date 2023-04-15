ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Early riser with Go-Gurt
Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty
Friday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with Nutri-Grain bar
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pork and veggie egg rolls with fried rice
Tuesday: Chicken bacon Alfredo or meat lovers pizza with bread stick
Wednesday: Loaded beef nachos with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Nathan's hot dog with roasted potato wedges
Friday: Roasted pork gravy with mashed potatoes and roll; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Beef taco with Tajin black beans
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with animal crackers
Wednesday: Nathan's hot dog with sweet potato tots
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese
