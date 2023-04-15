ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Early riser with Go-Gurt

Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with sausage patty

Friday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with Nutri-Grain bar

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pork and veggie egg rolls with fried rice

Tuesday: Chicken bacon Alfredo or meat lovers pizza with bread stick

Wednesday: Loaded beef nachos with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Nathan's hot dog with roasted potato wedges

Friday: Roasted pork gravy with mashed potatoes and roll; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Beef taco with Tajin black beans

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with animal crackers

Wednesday: Nathan's hot dog with sweet potato tots

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese

