ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: pancakes in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby Snack

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich with sweet potato tots

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with potato wedges

Thursday: Pepperoni pizza with cottage cheese

Friday: Pork green chili with torilla and churro (sack lunch at Westwood)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Barbecue pork with dinner roll

Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich with fruit snacks

Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich wit Grandma's cookie

