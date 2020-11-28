ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: pancakes in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby Snack
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich with sweet potato tots
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with potato wedges
Thursday: Pepperoni pizza with cottage cheese
Friday: Pork green chili with torilla and churro (sack lunch at Westwood)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Barbecue pork with dinner roll
Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich with fruit snacks
Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich wit Grandma's cookie
