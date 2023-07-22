LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: French dip sandwich, chips, refrigerator pickles, fresh grapes
Tuesday: Chicken strips with gravy, potato wedges, apple coleslaw, lemon bar, pears — Vets' breakfast
Wednesday: Tex-Mex casserole, side salad, bread stick, mandarin orange Jell-O
Thursday: Hot dogs, baked beans, pickled beets, peaches, oatmeal/raisin cookie
Friday: Strawberry spinach salad, turkey Swiss slider, chips, chocolate cake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.; hiking, 9 a.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; 9 pin tap, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
