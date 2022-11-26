ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Toad in a hole with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cheesy chorizo scrambled eggs
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Toad in a hole with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cheesy chorizo scrambled eggs
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French toast sticks with sausage patty
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with baked potato and biscuit
Wednesday: Pork green chili with jalapeno cornbread
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw
Friday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French toast sticks with sausage patty
Tuesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with sweet corn
Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese
Thursday: Sloppy Joe with baked beans
Friday: Chicken noodle soup with biscuit and honey
