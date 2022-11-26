ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Toad in a hole with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cheesy chorizo scrambled eggs

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Toad in a hole with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cheesy chorizo scrambled eggs

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French toast sticks with sausage patty

Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with baked potato and biscuit

Wednesday: Pork green chili with jalapeno cornbread

Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw

Friday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French toast sticks with sausage patty

Tuesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with sweet corn

Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese

Thursday: Sloppy Joe with baked beans

Friday: Chicken noodle soup with biscuit and honey

