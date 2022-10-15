ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with biscuit and jelly

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-grain bar

Thursday: Parent-teacher conference

Friday: Parent-teacher conference

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with biscuit and jelly

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Parent-teacher conference; Westwood, toasted bagel with cream cheese

Friday: Parent-teacher conference; Westwood, doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with spudsters

Wednesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese and caramel ice cream cone

Thursday: Parent-teacher conference; Westwood, chicken strips and chips

Friday: Parent-teacher conference; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Italian meatball and marinara with breadstick and garlic veggies

Tuesday: Barbecue pork with rice and lemon pepper green beans

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with crinkle fries

Thursday: Parent-teacher conference

Friday: Parent-teacher conference

