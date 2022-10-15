ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with biscuit and jelly
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-grain bar
Thursday: Parent-teacher conference
Friday: Parent-teacher conference
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with biscuit and jelly
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Parent-teacher conference; Westwood, toasted bagel with cream cheese
Friday: Parent-teacher conference; Westwood, doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with spudsters
Wednesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese and caramel ice cream cone
Thursday: Parent-teacher conference; Westwood, chicken strips and chips
Friday: Parent-teacher conference; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Italian meatball and marinara with breadstick and garlic veggies
Tuesday: Barbecue pork with rice and lemon pepper green beans
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with crinkle fries
Thursday: Parent-teacher conference
Friday: Parent-teacher conference
