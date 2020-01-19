ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school (4-day school: cereal or yogurt)

Tuesday: No school (4-day: sunrise quinoa)

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: No school

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: No school

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Muffins

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD LUNCH

Monday: No school (Westwood: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese)

Tuesday: No school (Westwood: Chicken strips with corn)

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or veggie burger with French fries

Thursday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans

Friday: Pork egg roll with vegetable fried rice and fortune cookie (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school (4-day: Turkey sub sandwich with baked chips)

Tuesday: No school (4-day: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup)

Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich with baked chips (4-day: spaghetti with garlic bread)

Thursday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans (4-day: pork egg roll with veggie fried rice and fortune cookie)

Friday: Pork egg roll with veggie fried rice and fortune cookie

