ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school (4-day school: cereal or yogurt)
Tuesday: No school (4-day: sunrise quinoa)
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: No school
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: No school
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Muffins
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD LUNCH
Monday: No school (Westwood: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese)
Tuesday: No school (Westwood: Chicken strips with corn)
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or veggie burger with French fries
Thursday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans
Friday: Pork egg roll with vegetable fried rice and fortune cookie (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school (4-day: Turkey sub sandwich with baked chips)
Tuesday: No school (4-day: Breakfast pizza with yogurt cup)
Wednesday: Turkey sub sandwich with baked chips (4-day: spaghetti with garlic bread)
Thursday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans (4-day: pork egg roll with veggie fried rice and fortune cookie)
Friday: Pork egg roll with veggie fried rice and fortune cookie
