ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Labor Day

Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt parfait cup with granola

Wednesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with toast

Thursday: Cereal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Labor Day

Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with granola

Wednesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with toast

Thursday: Cereal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Labor Day

Tuesday: Sausage egg and cheese bagel sandwich with hash brown

Wednesday: Chicken drumsticks with dinner roll and acorn squash

Thursday: Wyoming buffalo goulash with breadstick

Friday: Hot dog with baked beans and chocolate chip cookie

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Labor Day

Tuesday: Taco burger with apple churro and Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Chicken drumsticks with dinner roll and acorn squash

Thursday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with garlic veggies

Friday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin sandwich with hash brown

