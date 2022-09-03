ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt parfait cup with granola
Wednesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with toast
Thursday: Cereal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt parfait with granola
Wednesday: Cheddar cheese omelet with toast
Thursday: Cereal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Sausage egg and cheese bagel sandwich with hash brown
Wednesday: Chicken drumsticks with dinner roll and acorn squash
Thursday: Wyoming buffalo goulash with breadstick
Friday: Hot dog with baked beans and chocolate chip cookie
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Taco burger with apple churro and Tajin black beans
Wednesday: Chicken drumsticks with dinner roll and acorn squash
Thursday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with garlic veggies
Friday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin sandwich with hash brown
