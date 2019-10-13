ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Early risers
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences (maple long john at 4-day schools)
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Early risers
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle bites
Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger or black bean burger with roasted sweet potatoes
Tuesday: Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cucumber cottage cheese salad
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rise and fortune cookie
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences (Westwood: cook's choice)
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Turkey club sandwich with baked chips
Tuesday: Taco burger with refried beans and cinnamon doughnut bite
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences (Cook's choice at 4-day schools)
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.