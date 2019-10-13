ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Early risers

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences (maple long john at 4-day schools)

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Early risers

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle bites

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger or black bean burger with roasted sweet potatoes

Tuesday: Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cucumber cottage cheese salad

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rise and fortune cookie

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences (Westwood: cook's choice)

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Turkey club sandwich with baked chips

Tuesday: Taco burger with refried beans and cinnamon doughnut bite

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences (Cook's choice at 4-day schools)

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.