LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Brats and sauerkraut, rye bread, potato cubes, carrots and chocolate cherry pudding
Tuesday: Seafood salad with dressing, ham and cheese sandwich and Rice Krispy bar
Wednesday: Southwest chicken over rice, Asian coleslaw and peaches and cream
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, broccoli and cauliflower salad, pickle spear and pumpkin bar
Friday: Breakfast bowl with potatoes, eggs, sausage and cheese, long john and yogurt parfait
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:30 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.
Tuesday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 11:15 a.m., PT with Kayla; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking, computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., WyoVision; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge; 1 p.m., caregiver support.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
