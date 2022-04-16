ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Wednesday: Strawberry ad whipped cream waffle with Go-gurt
Thursday: Ham egg and cheese biscuit sandwich with hash brown
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Wednesday: Strawberry and whipped cream waffle with Go-gurt
Thursday: Scrambled egg breakfast skillet
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-grain bar
Wednesday: Cinnamon breakfast round with orange Jell-O cup
Thursday: Mini french toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with tajin black beans
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries
Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken stir-fry with vegetable spring roll
Thursday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash brown patty
Friday: Roast turkey with mashed tater-n-gravy and roll; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French toast sticks with bacon
Tuesday: Chicken tacos with chips and salsa
Wednesday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and breadstick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.