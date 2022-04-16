ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Wednesday: Strawberry ad whipped cream waffle with Go-gurt

Thursday: Ham egg and cheese biscuit sandwich with hash brown

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Wednesday: Strawberry and whipped cream waffle with Go-gurt

Thursday: Scrambled egg breakfast skillet

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-grain bar

Wednesday: Cinnamon breakfast round with orange Jell-O cup

Thursday: Mini french toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with tajin black beans

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries

Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken stir-fry with vegetable spring roll

Thursday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash brown patty

Friday: Roast turkey with mashed tater-n-gravy and roll; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French toast sticks with bacon

Tuesday: Chicken tacos with chips and salsa

Wednesday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Italian meatballs with marinara, garlic veggies and breadstick

