ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt
Thursday: Holiday break
Friday: Holiday break
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Cinnamon bagel with Go-Gurt
Thursday: Holiday break
Friday: Holiday break
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Egg roll with fried rice
Tuesday: Honey-glazed ham with scalloped potatoes, roll and Christmas brownie
Wednesday: Steak nachos with tajin black beans
Thursday: Holiday break
Friday: Holiday break
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: Honey-glazed ham with scalloped potatoes, roll and Christmas brownie
Thursday: Holiday break
Friday: Holiday break
