ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Cinnamon bagel with strawberry Go-Gurt

Thursday: Holiday break

Friday: Holiday break

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Cinnamon bagel with Go-Gurt

Thursday: Holiday break

Friday: Holiday break

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Egg roll with fried rice

Tuesday: Honey-glazed ham with scalloped potatoes, roll and Christmas brownie

Wednesday: Steak nachos with tajin black beans

Thursday: Holiday break

Friday: Holiday break

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: Honey-glazed ham with scalloped potatoes, roll and Christmas brownie

Thursday: Holiday break

Friday: Holiday break

