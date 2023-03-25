ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Early riser with yogurt cup
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt
Thursday: Biscuit and sausage gravy
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: Loaded steak nachos with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Braised pork and veggies with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll
Friday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Roasted pork with mashed potatoes and gravy and dinner roll
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots
Wednesday: Ground beef tacos with refried beans
Thursday: Cheesy ham and potato soup with bread stick
Friday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice
