ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Early riser with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt

Thursday: Biscuit and sausage gravy

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Early riser with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with strawberry Go-Gurt

Thursday: Biscuit and sausage gravy

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: Loaded steak nachos with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Braised pork and veggies with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll

Friday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Roasted pork with mashed potatoes and gravy and dinner roll

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots

Wednesday: Ground beef tacos with refried beans

Thursday: Cheesy ham and potato soup with bread stick

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice

