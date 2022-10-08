LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Chicken strips, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh orange

Tuesday: Strawberry spinach salad, vegetable beef soup, breadstick, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Egg frittata, potato patty, sausage link, danish, juice cup

Thursday: BBQ chicken legs and thighs, potato salad, baked beans, strawberry shortcake

Friday: Cod loin, breadstick, mac & cheese, peas, apple crisp

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)

