ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: French toast

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Bacon cheesburger with spudsters

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Chicken strips with sweet corn and biscuits with honey

Friday: Westood, sack lunch; secondary, walking taco with apple churro

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pizza sticks with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Barbecue chicken with pineapple rice

Wednesday: Turkey sub with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Pretzel and cheese with string cheese

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with rosemary potatoes

