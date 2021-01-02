ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: French toast
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Bacon cheesburger with spudsters
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza sticks with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Chicken strips with sweet corn and biscuits with honey
Friday: Westood, sack lunch; secondary, walking taco with apple churro
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pizza sticks with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken with pineapple rice
Wednesday: Turkey sub with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Pretzel and cheese with string cheese
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with rosemary potatoes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.