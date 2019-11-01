ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cereal crunch bar
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain
Thursday: Sausage pancake bites in a bag
Friday: Muffins
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Honey sriracha chicken thighs with veggie wild rice
Tuesday: Beef and bean chili with cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Pepperoni sub with cottage cheese and baked potato chips
Thursday: Tater tot casserole with lemon garlic green beans
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Soft shell tacos with refried beans
Tuesday: Pancakes with turkey bacon
Wednesday: Beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic vegetables
Friday: Roasted chicken thigh with loaded baked potato (Westwood: sack lunch)
