ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cereal crunch bar

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: Sausage pancake bites in a bag

Friday: Muffins

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Honey sriracha chicken thighs with veggie wild rice

Tuesday: Beef and bean chili with cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Pepperoni sub with cottage cheese and baked potato chips

Thursday: Tater tot casserole with lemon garlic green beans

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Soft shell tacos with refried beans

Tuesday: Pancakes with turkey bacon

Wednesday: Beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic vegetables

Friday: Roasted chicken thigh with loaded baked potato (Westwood: sack lunch)

