ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Waffle bites
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Pancake on a stick (Cereal or yogurt at Westwood)
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Waffle bites
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cereal crunch bar
Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain
Thursday: Sausage pancake bites in a bag
Friday: Muffins
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Green chili breakfast burrito with hash brown rounds
Tuesday: Eggplant Parmesan with roaste lemon asparagus and garlic bread
Wednesday: Citrus herb chicken pasta with breadstick
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwiches with coleslaw and German potato salad
Friday: Chili lime fish tacos with mango salsa and Spanish rice
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Tuesday: Veggie chili with honey cornbread
Wednesday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Breakfast burritos with has brown rounds
Friday: Baja pork tacos with mango salsa and Spanish rice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.