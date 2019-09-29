ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Waffle bites

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Pancake on a stick (Cereal or yogurt at Westwood)

Tuesday:  Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Waffle bites

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cereal crunch bar

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain

Thursday: Sausage pancake bites in a bag

Friday: Muffins

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Green chili breakfast burrito with hash brown rounds

Tuesday: Eggplant Parmesan with roaste lemon asparagus and garlic bread

Wednesday: Citrus herb chicken pasta with breadstick

Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwiches with coleslaw and German potato salad

Friday: Chili lime fish tacos with mango salsa and Spanish rice

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Tuesday: Veggie chili with honey cornbread

Wednesday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Breakfast burritos with has brown rounds

Friday: Baja pork tacos with mango salsa and Spanish rice

