LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Pork chops, french onion potato, creamed corn, fresh orange, chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe, corn pasta salad, sweet potato tots, lemon bar (Vets Breakfast)
Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, peas, ginger cookie, sunshine Jell-O
Thursday: Cheeseburger, macaroni salad, baked beans, apple pie, ice cream
Friday: Cobb salad, potato soup, s'mores bread pudding
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; audiologist, 11 a.m.-noon
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.