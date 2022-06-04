LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Melt-in-your-mouth chicken, parsley noodles, green beans, cranberry applesauce, bread or cookie
Tuesday: Spanish rice casserole, corn, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, chocolate pudding
Wednesday: Philly steak sandwich, broccoli/cauliflower salad, onion rings, strawberries, chocolate chunk cookie
Thursday: Ham, Au gratin potatoes, peas, biscuit, hot peaches
Friday: Taco Salad (lettuce/tomato), black beans, pears, lemon bar
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 9 a.m-4 p.m., billiards; 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.