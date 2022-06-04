LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Melt-in-your-mouth chicken, parsley noodles, green beans, cranberry applesauce, bread or cookie

Tuesday: Spanish rice casserole, corn, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, chocolate pudding

Wednesday: Philly steak sandwich, broccoli/cauliflower salad, onion rings, strawberries, chocolate chunk cookie

Thursday: Ham, Au gratin potatoes, peas, biscuit, hot peaches

Friday: Taco Salad (lettuce/tomato), black beans, pears, lemon bar

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 9 a.m-4 p.m., billiards; 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing

