LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Hot beef and Swiss sandwich, pea salad, tater tots, strawberry fluff
Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, cranberry relish, green beans, pumpkin pie
Wednesday: Sausage gravy over biscuit, scrambled eggs, potato patty, donut, juice cup
Thursday: Closed - Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday!
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-2 p.m., line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 10-11 a.m., book club; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: No activities - center closes at noon
Thursday: Closed - Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday: Closed for the Thanksgiving holiday!
