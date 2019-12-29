LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Swiss Mushroom chicken over noodles, carrots and filled doughnut ring

Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, bread, Mandarin oranges and chocolate cake

Wednesday: New Year's Day, closed

Thursday: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, side salad and fruit cocktail

Friday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll and cake and ice cream

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.

Tuesday:  9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 10:30, chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling.

Wednesday:  Closed, happy new year!

Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class, book club; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.

Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, ceramics, yoga; 9:25 a.m., walking; 7 p.m., country dance with Bobby V.

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

