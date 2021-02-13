ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: French toast sticks

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken and pineapple sandwich with sweet potato puffs

Wednesday: Potato cheese and bacon soup with biscuit and honey

Thursday: Barbecue pork and corn on the cob with cornbread

Friday: Spaghetti with green beans

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken strips with breen beans

Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic vegetables

Thursday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with fruit snack

Friday: Meatball sub sandwich with garlic vegetables

