ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: French toast sticks
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken and pineapple sandwich with sweet potato puffs
Wednesday: Potato cheese and bacon soup with biscuit and honey
Thursday: Barbecue pork and corn on the cob with cornbread
Friday: Spaghetti with green beans
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken strips with breen beans
Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic vegetables
Thursday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with fruit snack
Friday: Meatball sub sandwich with garlic vegetables
