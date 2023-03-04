ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Wednesday: Early riser with yogurt cup

Thursday: Toad in the Hole with hash brown patty

Friday: Long john donut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Wednesday: Early riser with yogurt cup

Thursday: Toad in the Hole with hash brown patty

Friday: Long john dounut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried beans and raspberry churro

Tuesday: Honey barbecue chicken legs with potato salad and cornbread

Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese; Westwood, sack lunch

Thursday: Swedish meatballs with egg noodles and peas

Friday: Sloppy Joe with sweet corn and chocolate chip cookie

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Sausage or cheese pizza with garlic veggies

Tuesday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans and apple churro

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll and sweet corn

Thursday: Swedish meatballs with egg noodles

Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

