ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Wednesday: Early riser with yogurt cup
Thursday: Toad in the Hole with hash brown patty
Friday: Long john donut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Wednesday: Early riser with yogurt cup
Thursday: Toad in the Hole with hash brown patty
Friday: Long john dounut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried beans and raspberry churro
Tuesday: Honey barbecue chicken legs with potato salad and cornbread
Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese; Westwood, sack lunch
Thursday: Swedish meatballs with egg noodles and peas
Friday: Sloppy Joe with sweet corn and chocolate chip cookie
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Sausage or cheese pizza with garlic veggies
Tuesday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans and apple churro
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll and sweet corn
Thursday: Swedish meatballs with egg noodles
Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
