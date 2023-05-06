ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Wednesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Thursday: Sausage egg and cheese biscuit with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Barbecue chicken legs with potato salad and cornbread

Tuesday: Steak nachos with apple churro

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green peas

Friday: General Tso's chicken with rice; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Meatballs and brown gravy with mashed potatoes and roll

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with French fries

Wednesday: Turkey, lettuce and cheese wrap with coleslaw

Thursday: Sloppy Joe with baked beans

Friday: Chicken strips with macaroni and cheese

