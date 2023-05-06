ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Wednesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Thursday: Sausage egg and cheese biscuit with breakfast potatoes
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Barbecue chicken legs with potato salad and cornbread
Tuesday: Steak nachos with apple churro
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green peas
Friday: General Tso's chicken with rice; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Meatballs and brown gravy with mashed potatoes and roll
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with French fries
Wednesday: Turkey, lettuce and cheese wrap with coleslaw
Thursday: Sloppy Joe with baked beans
Friday: Chicken strips with macaroni and cheese
