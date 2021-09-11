ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry bagel
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Breakfast pizza
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry bagel
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Bagel sliders
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Coco Puff cereal bar
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken and wild rice soup with roll
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread and veggies
Wednesday: Pulled pork, cheese fries with jalapeno breadstick
Thursday: Chorizo and poblano street tacos with chips and guacamole
Friday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: chicken drumstick with mashed taters and biscuit
Tuesday: Ham and Swiss sliders with Grog's bean salad
Wednesday: Pepperoni sub with cottage cheese
Thursday: Goldfish nachos with guacamole and apple churro
Friday: Chicken and broccoli penne pasta with garlic bread
