ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Strawberry bagel

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Breakfast pizza

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Strawberry bagel

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Bagel sliders

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Coco Puff cereal bar

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken and wild rice soup with roll

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread and veggies

Wednesday: Pulled pork, cheese fries with jalapeno breadstick

Thursday: Chorizo and poblano street tacos with chips and guacamole

Friday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: chicken drumstick with mashed taters and biscuit

Tuesday: Ham and Swiss sliders with Grog's bean salad

Wednesday: Pepperoni sub with cottage cheese

Thursday: Goldfish nachos with guacamole and apple churro

Friday: Chicken and broccoli penne pasta with garlic bread

